This was after Keiso, 7, was placed in Grade 1 in an area she didn't apply for, through the Gauteng online system.
Her mother, Thuto Moloi, applied for admission to a school in the Alberton area last year, but instead of being placed in her school of choice, which is about 5km away from her home, the child was placed in Katlehong - about 15km from her home.
When applying for placement last year, Moloi used a lease agreement for her rented home in Meyersdal, but this was not submitted by district officials with her final application.
“When I received the placement for Kabelo Primary School in Katlehong I went back to the district office and it was found that an official at Alberview Primary School didn’t include my lease agreement when submitting my forms. I was then advised to put in an appeal,” Moloi said.