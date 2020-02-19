Gauteng girl, 7, still at home waiting to be placed in school









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Since the start of the school year, little Keiso Moloi has been asking her mother when she will be able to go to school like all her peers. This was after Keiso, 7, was placed in Grade 1 in an area she didn't apply for, through the Gauteng online system. Her mother, Thuto Moloi, applied for admission to a school in the Alberton area last year, but instead of being placed in her school of choice, which is about 5km away from her home, the child was placed in Katlehong - about 15km from her home. When applying for placement last year, Moloi used a lease agreement for her rented home in Meyersdal, but this was not submitted by district officials with her final application. “When I received the placement for Kabelo Primary School in Katlehong I went back to the district office and it was found that an official at Alberview Primary School didn’t include my lease agreement when submitting my forms. I was then advised to put in an appeal,” Moloi said.

The address that the department used for her application is where her mother lives in Katlehong.

She appealed for a change of school, but did not receive a response.

“I physically cannot travel from Alberton to Katlehong every day just to take my daughter to school. As we speak my daughter isn't attending school and I am very worried about her future. If I could, I would take her to private school but unfortunately I can't afford it,” she said.

There are six primary schools including Alberview and Alberton Primary School near Moloi’s home in Meyersdal. The closest school - Brackenhurst Primary School - is about 5km away from her home. Schools in the area are highly sought-after and fill up as soon as applications are open.

Since the school year started, her child has been forced to stay at home with her nanny.

“She just stays home and watches TV and practises writing her name. Every time I come home from work, the first question is whether I found her a school or not,” Moloi said.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Information at our disposal reveals that said learner was transferred from Brackenhurst Primary to Kabelo, because the address used at the time of application was Mosiliki Section in Katlehong, not Meyersdal.”

Despite this, Mabona said Moloi should report to the Alberton district office this morning.

The chaotic online application system caused stress to a lot of parents and learners when thousands were not placed in schools. But Mabona said: “We can also confirm that we have placed all Grade 1 and 8 learners in schools.”