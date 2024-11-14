Gauteng government welcomes G20 Leaders’ Summit decision

Gauteng Provincial Government said it has welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to host the annual G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg that will take place in November 2025. This follows a recommendation by an inter-ministerial committee that is responsible for organising the G20 Summit. South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024 to November 2025.

The inter-ministerial committee consisted of ministers of Home Affairs, Public Works and Infrastructure, Sports Arts and Culture, Finance and International Relations and Cooperation. It is reported that Gauteng’s airports and hotel capacity played a major role in being selected as the host province.. The province has three airports, OR Tambo International, Lanseria International and Waterkloof Air Force Base airports. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed this decision, adding that the 7th The administration aimed to make the province a destination of choice.

“Gauteng province will once again showcase its world-class venues and infrastructure for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and events. Gauteng is known as the gateway to Africa’s travel and business experiences,” said Lesufi. He further said the province has an impressive track record of delivering exceptionally unique experiences for business and leisure visitors alike. It therefore has become a perfect backdrop for international meetings’ organisers looking to take advantage of the impressive world-class venues and infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and events. “As Gauteng, we view these as an invaluable part of our economic development,” said Lesufi

Meanwhile, South Africa has been the only African member of the G20 and advocating for the interests of Africa in the G20. It has adopted: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development,” as the theme for its G20 Presidency. South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 will present a unique opportunity to place Africa’s developmental priorities at the top of the agenda, as well as advocate for economies of the Global South. It will enable South Africa to build on the efforts and successes of the Indonesian, Indian and Brazilian G20 Presidencies. In Brazil, the G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, with the presence of the leaders of the 19 member countries, plus the African Union and the European Union.