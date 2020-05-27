Gauteng Grade 1 and 8 applications: Only one month left for 2021 admissions

Gauteng parents have only one month to apply for admission into primary and high schools for the 2021 academic year. The applications for admissions into Grade 1 and Grade 8 will be open from June 25 until July 25. Instead of the usual three months it takes for the online applications, the process has been crammed into one month as a result of disruptions following the national lockdown regulations. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this week that the department was finalising plans to ensure applications were conducted smoothly when they open. “Applications for admission will take place for a month because we are in the middle of a lockdown,” he said, while announcing the province’s readiness to re-open schools next week.

Last year, the online application process started off on a bad footing when it had to be delayed by over a week because organisations like the Federation of School Governing Bodies and the South African Teachers Union took the department to task over language and feeder-zone issues.

Even after the issues were resolved, thousands of parents were left frustrated when they were not allocated schools, even though they had applied on time.

Lesufi said they would announce plans around the online applications systems closer to the date.

The closing dates for applying to go to institutions of higher learning are also fast approaching.

Those who want to continue their education at Wits University have until the end of June to apply for courses in the Faculty of Health Sciences; for a Bachelor of Architecture; Bachelor of Audiology, Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology; BA Film and TV.

All other programmes and residence applications close on September 30.