Gauteng has a shortage of condoms

Johannesburg - DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom syas five years ago, 189 million male condoms and 7.3 million female condoms were distributed in Gauteng, but this has fallen drastically, with only 14.7 million male condoms and 1.2 million female condoms distributed from January to March this year. Bloom says this amounts to an annual total of 58.8 million male condoms and 5 million female condoms.

Bloom says that this information was revealed in a written reply by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to his questions in the Legislature. She revealed that contract RT75_condom suppliers didn't have stock to deliver to the province from the inception of the new contract in February 2022 because suppliers were awaiting SABS sample approval prior to ordering bulk stock from the manufacturers. "The shortages have been experienced in all five health districts in Gauteng," said Bloom.

In her reply, Nkomo-Ralehoko also said the condom shortage leads to an increase in sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), including male urethritis syndrome, which increased from 5 486 in February 2022 to 6 035 in February this year. "Since the high point of condom distribution in 2017/18, there has been a downward trend in the number of condoms distributed. In 2021/22, only 129 million male condoms and 5.2 million female condoms were distributed, a 45% decline." "It is disgraceful that a common item like condoms is in short supply in Gauteng. They have a vital role to play in family planning as well as the prevention of HIV/AIDS and other STIs," Bloom said.