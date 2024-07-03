Gauteng health calls for patience over NHLS security breach

Delays in processing laboratory tests has forced the Gauteng health to call patience amid delays in processing of lab tests following last week’s reported security breach at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). In a statement, Gauteng Health Department reported that NHLS was hit by a security breach which affected their information technology systems and disrupted laboratory services.

The provincial spokesperson for the department, Motalatale Modiba said the cyber attacks at NHLS has led to longer waiting times for test results. “The GDoH understands that this may cause inconvenience as some services are slower than usual. Critical tests such as blood tests for sodium, potassium, glucose, and other vital chemicals as well as urgent tests for infections and other serious conditions are prioritised to ensure that essential health services continue. The department has since appealed for patience while the matter is being resolved adding that the breach affected IT systems within the laboratory services.

“The department appeals for patience during this time and assures the public that we are working closely with NHLS to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” he said. Last week, NHLS did confirm the attack on its IT systems in a statement. “IOL” also reported that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, and it is working around the clock to rectify the problem.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that our Enterprise Resource Planning (Oracle) environment, Laboratory Information System (LIS) (TrakCare) database, and CDW are not affected. Therefore, no patient data has been lost or compromised. All patient data is safe,” said Mzi Gcukumana, NHLS Communication, Marketing, and PR officer. According to Gcukumana, preliminary investigations revealed a ransomware virus was used to target selected points in the NHLS IT systems, rendering them inaccessible and blocking communication and other databases to and from users. “As such, all our systems remain inaccessible both internally and externally, including to and from healthcare facilities, until the integrity of the environment is secured and repaired.