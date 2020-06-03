Gauteng Health chief financial officer quits as Covid-19 crisis rages

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Health Department has lost its financial head in the middle of one of the biggest health crises to hit the country. On Tuesday, the Gauteng health chief financial officer, Kabelo Lehloenya, resigned with immediate effect. This while the department is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and has to procure personal protective equipment for hospitals and hire extra personnel at hospitals. Lehloenya was appointed to her position in February 2018. In the same year, she was appointed as an independent non-executive director on the Denel board. Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said her resignation was for personal reasons.

Kekana said: “Ms Lehloenya tenderer her resignation at the end of May, which the department accepted. We wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Mphume Llale has been appointed as the interim chief financial officer at the health department.

DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the department needed to provide an explanation for the resignation. “The public needs to know. It’s in their interest to know why she resigned,” he said.

“It’s highly unusual to resign on the spot during a public health disaster.

“We need to find out what the reason is. This is of great concern and it is suspicious.

“How does a senior official resign at this time?”

Bloom said it was worrying that the department didn’t currently have a financial head. “Right now we have to get speedy procurements of things like personal protective equipment, but everything has to be above board. How is that going to be done without a CFO?”

Bloom said Lehloenya came to the department at a time it when it “needed assistance”.

“Under her the issues of late payments improved a bit. More could still be done but that improved,” Bloom said.

The Star