Gauteng Health committed to implementing ombud’s recommendations at Rahima Moosa Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has committed to implementing the recommendations of the health ombudsman at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH). On Sunday, health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko said the department has implemented some of the recommendations and will continue to implement more recommendations from last year’s report.

Last year, the report pointed out some of the glaring problems at the hospital and the ombudsman recommended that the hospital appoint a new CEO and repair some of the infrastructure failures at the hospital. The provincial Health Department was given until the end of March this year to comply with the report. However, some of the recommendations are yet to be implemented, with the MEC saying they are making some level of progress in the implementation of some of these recommendations. “The department is committed to implementing the recommendations set out in the health ombud report to ensure that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital operates at the highest standards and delivers quality healthcare services to the community it serves,” said the MEC to the members of the Gauteng legislature this past week.