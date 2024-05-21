Gauteng Health committed to implementing ombud’s recommendations at Rahima Moosa Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has committed to implementing the recommendations of the health ombudsman at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH).
On Sunday, health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko said the department has implemented some of the recommendations and will continue to implement more recommendations from last year’s report.
Last year, the report pointed out some of the glaring problems at the hospital and the ombudsman recommended that the hospital appoint a new CEO and repair some of the infrastructure failures at the hospital.
The provincial Health Department was given until the end of March this year to comply with the report. However, some of the recommendations are yet to be implemented, with the MEC saying they are making some level of progress in the implementation of some of these recommendations.
“The department is committed to implementing the recommendations set out in the health ombud report to ensure that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital operates at the highest standards and delivers quality healthcare services to the community it serves,” said the MEC to the members of the Gauteng legislature this past week.
The MEC confirmed that the appointment of the new CEO has contributed to a new level of improvement at the hospital.
“As part of the efforts to improve leadership and governance at the facility, Dr Arthur Manning has been appointed as the CEO of RMMCH effective from 1 April 2024. Dr Manning brings a wealth of experience needed to steady the ship and improve the service levels for the better. He has previously occupied senior management roles in both the public and private sectors.
“To strengthen oversight, the department has established an oversight committee to conduct quarterly oversight visits to hospitals. The department has been consistently keeping stakeholders such as the Public Protector and the SA Human Rights Commission updated on progress being made,” the MEC said.
