Gauteng Health Department to intensify food health awareness following death of two kids

The Gauteng Department of Health has committed itself to fighting the scourge of unhealthy goods in communities following the death of two Soweto children who allegedly ate contaminated snacks on Sunday. Two boys died on their way to a local clinic in Naledi, Soweto, after they allegedly ate biscuits bought from a tuck shop on Sunday.

This incident has sparked tensions between the community and foreign nationals who run these spaza shops, resulting in the shutdown of most of the foreign-owned shops in the area. The Health Department said it had enlisted an outbreak response team to raise awareness, with the team having spent the better part of Wednesday in the community of Naledi and other areas in Soweto. The team is made up of environmental health practitioners, surveillance officers, communicable disease specialists and other health officials who continue to take samples and monitor the situation for the remainder of the week.

According to the department, part of the work included conducting health education about handling of food, preparation, storage and general food safety and the importance of checking for expiry dates. Spokesperson for the department, Motalatale Modiba, indicated that it was important for members of the community to be trained on what to do when they are presented with symptoms of food poisoning such a cramping, and nausea, and other signs. Modiba said the department also visited families of the victims who lost their children to the tragic Sunday incident, with the MEC of health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko having sent her condolences to the affected families.

Two of the children are said to be still recovering in hospital, while one is recovering from home. “We pass our sincere condolences to the families that have lost their little ones and wish a speedy recovery to those who are receiving medical care,” MEC said. Nkom-Ralehoko said that the incident has become yet another painful reminder of the importance of ensuring that the public is educated on the right methods of food handling.