Gauteng Health Department warns against food purchases from unregulated spaza shops

In a heartfelt plea to the community, the Gauteng Department of Health has urged residents to exercise caution when purchasing food from unregulated spaza shops. This urgent advisory comes in response to alarming reports of food poisoning that have implicated both children and adults throughout the province.

Saturday evening marked a tragic incident in Alexandra when an 11-year-old girl, Lesedi Mulaudi, reportedly died after consuming snacks from a local spaza shop. The devastating news sent shockwaves through the community, with her mother, Maria, and younger brother, Fentse, currently recovering at Edenvale Hospital due to similar symptoms. The tragic events prompted a strong reaction from Alexandra residents, leading to the shutdown of several spaza shops allegedly linked to the sources of the food poisoning.

Departmental spokesperson Motalatale Modiba expressed concerns from MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and the department regarding the rising trend of food-borne illnesses, particularly those affecting the most vulnerable — children. “It’s important to purchase food from reputable sellers with valid permits to operate. Check expiration dates and avoid consuming expired products. Ensure that food packaging is intact and has not been tampered with,” Modiba advised the public in a statement. The urgency of this advisory was underscored during a recent food safety blitz in Alra Park, Nigel, Ekurhuleni, where officials uncovered widespread non-compliance among local spaza shops.

One shop was shut down immediately, while another faced a fine for its blatant disregard for health regulations. Alarmingly, a third shop was found operating illegally on municipal land, where some owners were reportedly sleeping inside the establishment. Authorities confiscated unlabelled and expired food products from these establishments. Moreover, another shop owner received a verbal warning after rectifying compliance issues, which included the removal of dented cans and ensuring proper labelling on food products.