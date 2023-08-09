Gauteng Health places Tembisa Hospital officials on precautionary suspension

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health confirms that disciplinary action is currently being taken against Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital officials, based on the forensic investigation report. The report by the Special Investigating Unit was made public in December 2022, following the death of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was shot and killed on August 23, 2021, while she was returning home from dropping her daughter off at school.

The department said employees who were sighted in the report and those who could have been involved in some of the transactions had been placed on precautionary suspension as part of pursuing the disciplinary process. ‘’The department will further consider its options in relation to those that have already terminated their services,’’ said the department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba. He said of the nine employees sighted in the SIU report, six officials were suspended as of July 10, 2023, to enable disciplinary proceedings to get underway, and an investigator has since been appointed to further deal with the matter.

‘’The Deputy Director for Supply Chain has since retired, a Chief Physiotherapist has since resigned, and a seasonal Medical Officer has since stopped working at the facility,’’ he said. Modiba said the processes pertaining to the disciplinary case involving the suspended GDoH Chief Financial Officer and Tembisa Hospital Chief Executive Officer are underway and handled by the office of the Premier. ‘’The two officials have since been charged. The first set of hearings has sat, and the next set will be sitting in October 2023,’’ he said.