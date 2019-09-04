File Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called for the open process of awarding new security contacts in public hospitals. This is after the party's shadow MEC for Health in the province, Jack Bloom, said the Department of Health spends about R650 million on irregular security contracts in a year.

Bloom said the information was revealed by the Gauteng’s MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku in written responses to his questions in the provincial legislature.

Bloom added that the security contracts were awarded in October 2014 for a two year period and instead of advertising new contracts to start for period starting on October 2016, the old contracts were extended monthly since then.

“This is despite the fact that a forensic audit found irregularities and criminal charges were laid against the chairperson of the Bid Evaluation Committee that awarded the contracts. Furthermore, the Auditor-General last year criticised the renewed contracts as irregular expenditure,” Bloom said.

“Another irregularity is that according to treasury regulations extended contracts should not increase in price by more than 15%, but this has been breached,” he added.

Bloom said according to Masuku, the extension of the contracts was because they were for non-negotiable goods and services and were extended in order not to disrupt or compromise patients’ care and ongoing patients’ services

However, Bloom said Masuku’s explanation on the renewal of contracts was a ‘weak excuse’ as there are lots of security companies and it's easy to put out new security tenders.

“The Department's security costs have more than doubled in the last five years and I suspect that there is gross overcharging and the contracts were allowed to continue because of corruption,” Bloom added.

He called for new security contracts and said they should be awarded in an open process.

The Star