Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health has announced it would pay community service nurses their salaries as they have been paid at a student’s level since January 2019.



The department’s announcement came a week after the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) members marched to the department's in Johannesburg, demanding that more than 600 workers be immediately paid their retrospective salaries.

The department said in a statement released on Thursday that the team of senior managers which was put together to address issues tabled by the nurses in their memorandum has recommended that they pay them outstanding monies and absorb them.

According to the acting head of human resource Dr Sipho Senabe, the department appointed 678 professional nurses to serve their compulsory community service before they can practice independently.





However, he said, they failed to pay them level relevant salaries for professional nurses and rather paid them at a student’s salary level from January to June 2019.

“We therefore unconditionally apologise for such an unacceptable treatment of nurses,” Senabe said.

Senabe added that the outstanding payments would be paid in and the absorption of the nurses would have been undertaken by the end of August.

“As part of resolving staff shortage the Department is working on the absorption of the 2019 Community Nurse practitioners into professional nurses’ post as from January 2020. The matter for taxation exclusion for back-pay is not feasible due to current legislative framework which does not make provision,” Senabe said.

He further added that the department remains committed to ensuring that staff members are working under conducive conditions and they are treated with respect and dignity.

“We note the concerns raised about the contract and the matter will be dealt with through the legal process and responses should be ready in four weeks from now. The human resource challenges will be resolved through professionalisation of the Human Resource for health function to prevent recurrence of identified problems,” he said.





