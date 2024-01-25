Gauteng Health welcomes return of hijacked state vehicle

With the second quarter crime statistics pointing towards as many as 3 000 hijackings in Gauteng alone, the return of a Ward Based Primary Healthcare Outreach Team’s car after it was taken at gunpoint has been welcomed by the Gauteng Health Department. At the time of the hijacking, the outreach healthcare team from the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre were allegedly busy conducting their normal household visits at section 14 in Mamelodi around 10.30am when two perpetrators approached them.

The pair hijacked the team members’ state vehicle, but not before robbing them of their belongings such as cellphones and cash. The department’s Motalatale Modiba expressed disappointment as he said the attack took place at a time when the department was seeking to strengthen its outreach programme to townships, informal settlements and hostels, in a bid to improve access to health services to previously disadvantaged areas. “To push back on attacks on healthcare workers requires a collective effort where communities work closely with law enforcement agencies given that the attacks are taking place in the very communities where we are trying to expand services to.”