Gauteng hospital slaps whistle-blower doctor with written warning

Dr Tim de Maayer has been slapped with a written warning by the management of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital following his explosive open letter early this year.

The paediatrician, who wrote an open letter in May detailing the deteriorating standard of health care at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, was given a written warning after he was placed on precautionary suspension in June. However, the DA said that after his reinstatement, De Maayer was given a written warning for exposing issues that contributed to the death of children due to lack of sanitation, load shedding and broken machines at the facility.

DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom said the issue of De Maayer was revealed to him by acting Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply at the Gauteng legislature.

At the height of De Maayer's suspension and following several calls to lift the suspension, the MEC organised a meeting between the hospital management and De Maayer in which the parties agreed to lift his suspension after a “fruitful and amicable” meeting between the parties involved. However, responding to news of the written warning given to De Maayer, the DA said it was unfair as the paediatrician was acting in good faith when he revealed the lack of care by the facility's management.