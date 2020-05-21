Gauteng labour officials in isolation after health inspector tests positive for Covid-19

The Department of Employment and Labour officials are self-isolating after an occupational health and safety inspector at their provincial office in Gauteng tested positive for Covid-19. The inspector is the second employee to have the virus, following an employee from the compensation fund in Pretoria who tested positive at the beginning of the month. The inspector is said to have self-reported after undergoing medical tests where he presented flu-like symptoms following a consultation with a medical practitioner who advised him to do more tests. The director-general of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati, said: “We are urging our officials to proceed with extreme care.” Officials suspected to have come into contact with the inspector have been advised to self-isolate.

“In addition, the department took a decision to disinfect and deep clean the relevant office,” said Lamati.

“The possible further easing of restrictions calls on the department to play a critical role in monitoring workplaces, and we will continue discharging our duties diligently while also ensuring that our officials are shielded from the virus.”

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the Botha Sigcau Building in Mthatha was closed on Tuesday after two Department of Health officials tested positive for Covid-19.

The building will be closed until testing and disinfecting are concluded.

On Sunday, Devland Shoprite in the south of Johannesburg became the latest store in the group forced to close after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.