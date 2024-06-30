Gauteng leads pack with 9 contestants in the Top 16

The first episode of the six-part reality TV series “Crown Chasers" featured an announcement of this year’s Top 16 Miss South Africa 2024 contestants, with Gauteng leading the roster of contestants. Every week, ‘Crown Chasers’ airs on S3, providing fans with an up-close look at the competitors vying for the prestigious crown.

The contestants represent six provinces: Gauteng has nine (including four from Soweto), followed by Mpumalanga with three, and the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, North West, and Western Cape with one each. The Top 16 include Chidimma Adetshina, Kebalepile Ramafoko, Kirsten Khan, Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Lethaukuthula Maseko, Mia Le Roux, Naledi Matlakala, Nobuhle Langa, Nolene Spinks, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard, Reinette Potgieter, and Taahira Katz. Adetshina , 23, from Pimville in Soweto, is a model, netball player, and a Bachelor of Law student at Varsity College.

Ramafoko, 25, is from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. She has a BA in psychology and languages and is currently pursuing her honours degree. Khan, 26, from Roodepoort, is a model and has completed a diploma in architectural drafting at Damelin College. Zoubair, 29, is from Kempton Park in Gauteng and is an outgoing and outspoken individual, who thrives on challenges and exploring.

Khoza, 27, comes from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and is an educator of the performing arts. She is a choreographer and actor and has a BA degree in Performing Arts from the University of KwaZulu Natal. Maseko, 24, aka the “Diamond From Daveyton”, describes herself as a beacon of hope and resilience. Le Roux, 28, was born in Sasolburg, Free State, and raised in Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape. She is a marketing manager, model, and part-time BCom marketing student.

Matlakala (24), from Midrand in Gauteng, is a BCom Law student with a BA (Psychology and Criminology) from the University of Pretoria. Langa, 26, from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, is an audit trainee aiming to register as a chartered accountant. Spinks, 23, is representing Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. She says she dreams big, works hard, and rests very little.

Nompumelelo Maduna, 28, from Rockville in Soweto, is a marketer by profession, pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Johannesburg. Constantin, a 26-year-old model, law student, entrepreneur, and content creator from Potchefstroom, aims to inspire through her story of resilience and grace. Tlhopane, a 23-year-old model from Protea Glen, Soweto, is passionate about criminology and the reasons behind crime.

Lombard, 25 is from Waverley in Johannesburg and says that she has always been a dynamic, high-achieving individual. She is a final-year medical student interested in neurological pathologies. Potgieter, 26, from Trichardt, Mpumalanga, graduated from the University of Pretoria with a BEd in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching. She is now totally dedicated to her work as a teacher. Katz, 25, a resident of Nancefield in Soweto, holds a degree in social science. As a global model, Katz has toured the globe and is passionate about discovering new things.