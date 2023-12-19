Gauteng MEC devastated by death of Echibini learner

A Grade 7 learner from Soshanguve was allegedly raped and strangled to death by unknown assailants in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Gauteng Education Department says it’s devastated by the death of a learner at the Echibini Junior Secondary School pupil.
A Grade 7 learner from Soshanguve was allegedly raped and strangled to death by unknown assailants in the early hours of Sunday morning.
On Monday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, said in a statement that he was saddened by the tragedy which happened just after the country had commemorated 16 Days Activism of No Violence to Women and Children recently.
Chiloane said: “According to information at our disposal, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the learner’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window, and reportedly raped and strangled the learner to death. It is alleged that her parents were sleeping in the other room, and only realised what took place in the morning when they wanted to wake her up,” the MEC said.
The MEC said the police were investigating the matter.
“We are devastated at the occurrence of this gruesome incident. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and school community at large. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book,” Chiloane said.
Meanwhile, the department has revealed that it had received more than 5 000 late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 as of Monday.
“As of Monday afternoon, the Online Admissions system has managed to process a total of 5 717 late applications, this equates to a total of 2 656 Grade 1 applications and 3 061 applications. It must be noted that these applicants received immediate placement at available schools.
“We further wish to reiterate to parents applying during the late applications period that only schools with space to accommodate learners in the 2024 academic year will be available on our system. Parents must apply to only one of the presented schools, and they will receive automatic placement at the school they select,” said the MEC.
The Star