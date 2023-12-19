Gauteng MEC devastated by death of Echibini learner

The Gauteng Education Department says it’s devastated by the death of a learner at the Echibini Junior Secondary School pupil.

A Grade 7 learner from Soshanguve was allegedly raped and strangled to death by unknown assailants in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Monday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, said in a statement that he was saddened by the tragedy which happened just after the country had commemorated 16 Days Activism of No Violence to Women and Children recently.

Chiloane said: “According to information at our disposal, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the learner’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window, and reportedly raped and strangled the learner to death. It is alleged that her parents were sleeping in the other room, and only realised what took place in the morning when they wanted to wake her up,” the MEC said.