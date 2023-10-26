Gauteng MEC slams misbehaving learners who bunked school following viral video

Another suicide tragedy has struck one of the schools in Gauteng following another death of a learner on Monday. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has reacted with shock following the latest suicide incident.

Chiloane said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place on Monday after a Grade 6 boy learner from Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, was found dead in a bathroom at his home. It was reported that the learner, named Sibusiso Mbatha, was found hanging at home following a bullying incident, with the MEC indicating that he would be paying a visit to the family today. Following this incident, Chiloane said the department has ordered an internal investigation to probe allegations of bullying at the school.

“Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the learner. We wish to express our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and school community during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them as we navigate this tragic loss together. We are committed to providing support to the family, learners, and school community at large during this challenging time,” Chiloane said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chiloane said that he had been made aware of learners misbehaving while in school uniform at a house in Ridgeway. The said video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of learners from President High School in Ridgeway, Johannesburg, who were allegedly bunking class.

The matter was reported following the school receiving a concerning call from a resident in Lion Ridge Complex, stating that learners from President High School were allegedly bunking at a house in the complex. In response to this report, officials from the school promptly visited the complex and, upon arrival, was informed by security personnel that Mondeor police had already collected the learners. Chiloane said the department views this incident, which involved an elder who had allowed learners to bunk school, including girl learners, in a serious light.