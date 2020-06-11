Gauteng municipalities suffer R4bn revenue loss in two months due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Covid-19 outbreak has plunged Gauteng municipalities into more debt after they suffered a staggering R4 billion revenue loss in just two months. Eskom and Rand Water are the most affected streams of revenue. This comes after municipalities in the province were unable to collect revenue for the past two months. They suffered the multibillion-rand loss during the pandemic when most property owners were slapped with salary cuts from work or retrenched by their employers. Private businesses’ payments have also dried up after their operations, which were not considered essential under lockdown regulations, have had to remain closed for long periods.

However, Eskom said the issue of non-payment was a pre-Covid-19 phenomenon.

The power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said: “At the end of March (beginning of lockdown) municipalities across the country owed Eskom R29bn, 80% of those are big municipalities. Was that due to the coronavirus outbreak?”

On Wednesday MEC Lebogang Maile of the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said: “In spite of the low payment rates, meaning less revenue, municipalities continue to provide all essential services which has led to an inability to pay creditors.”

Metro municipalities have been identified as the worst hit with Joburg losing R1.5bn, followed by Tshwane at R1.2bn and Ekurhuleni with R800m in revenues not collected.

The three metros and two munic ipalities, Lesedi and Midvaal in Sedibeng district, are still able to pay their creditors despite the current challenges, while Rand West, Mogale City, Emfuleni and Merafong municipalities are languishing.

Meanwhile, the Rand West city municipality in Randfontein has appealed to Cogta for assistance in dealing with its financial distress. The municipality is also negotiating with its top 10 creditors to extend payment terms.

According to Maile, municipalities have also had to spend additional un-budgeted funds for Covid-19-related expenditure.

“Although funds for unmandated expenditure will be reimbursed, that is a process that is not immediate and as such has added to the current financial strain our municipalities are under,” he said.

Maile said despite their revenue losses, municipalities continued to carry out their mandates.

“Municipalities have had to provide emergency services to supply additional water to communities during this period, more toilets and greater frequency in refuse collection, sanitisation, decontamination, sites for quarantine, shelter for those in need as well as food for indigent homes.”

Maile explained that the national government has allocated R20bn for municipalities to supply emergency water, sanitise public transport and support vulnerable communities.

National Treasury is working with the national and provincial Cogta as well as the provincial treasury to determine how best to allocate and transfer these funds so that they reach the intended beneficiaries.

“The R20bn includes direct transfers to municipalities to support their increased operational costs, in a period when revenue has declined,” he said.

Maile said that in a meeting on Monday with all the mayors of municipalities it was agreed that some of the R20bn relief fund from national government to municipalities would be used to pay Eskom and Rand Water.

It was also agreed that the MEC would engage Eskom and Rand Water to see if payment terms could not be changed from 30 days to 45 days and whether they could relax terms when it comes to charging interest on municipal debt.

It was also agreed that Maile would engage the ministers of Finance and Cogta to find a way to spend the R20bn, with the priority to be on service delivery.

Last week The Star reported that Joburg property owners who use pre-paid electricity meters face a 75% tariff hike if the City of Joburg's 2020/21 proposed increases are accepted. Property developers, who have invested billions of rand into building affordable accommodation to revitalise the city, are planning legal action against the city over a proposed R200 “availability/capacity” cost on prepaid meters.