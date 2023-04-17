Gauteng needs heightened surveillance to prevent the spread of cholera

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom says that Gauteng needs to heighten surveillance to prevent the further spread of cholera following 10 confirmed cases in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni townships.
Bloom said the last seven cases were in people with no recent history of outside travel or contact with travellers from contaminated areas.
‘’It is clear that the imported cases have led to local transmission through contaminated water supplies, including the Jukskei River, which runs through Alexandra and Diepsloot, where cholera cases have been detected.
‘’The great danger is that sewage flows can spread cholera in areas without piped water.
‘’All clinics and hospitals should be on the alert for cholera symptoms and ensure testing as it is a notifiable disease, and speedy contact tracing is important to identify further cases and limit the spread.’’
He said it is important that the Gauteng Health Department works with local municipalities, which are responsible for environmental health.
‘’Mass education is needed so people avoid drinking water from contaminated sources and wash their hands when dealing with food.’’
‘’South Africa last had a cholera outbreak in 2008 and 2009, with 12,705 recorded cases and 65 deaths.
‘’Gauteng is now the epicentre of a potential new cholera outbreak across the country and should take swift and decisive measures to curb it effectively,’’ said Bloom.
Gauteng Department of Health head of communication, Motalatale Modiba, said the department has embarked on a cholera awareness campaign in all five districts using various platforms (social media, local and mainstream media, and social mobilization).
‘’People are urged to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap, before and after using the bathroom or toilet and preparing or eating food.
‘’The use of only safe or disinfected water for preparing food, beverages, and ice is recommended to prevent possible cholera transmission. Safe disposal of human excrement and nappy waste is recommended.
‘’The department is urging the public to visit the nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe, watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms so they can receive treatment,’’ said Modiba.
Cholera is caused by bacteria that can live in faeces for up to 10 days and can lead to vomiting and life-threatening diarrhoea. Treatment is effective but requires a swift diagnosis.