Gauteng police commissioner hints at possible arrest of Rand Water exec murderers

Acting Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has indicated that the police are very close to making an arrest on the recent assassination of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala. “If someone had a tail, I’d say we on his tail,” Mthombeni told ENCA yesterday.

Joala, who was attending a back-to-school campaign in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, was shot over eight times on January 29. Joala was with City of Johannesburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, who was also shot during the incident. Mthombeni had earlier indicated that the head of serious and violent crimes in the province would be heading up the team tasked with the investigation.

The incident, which happened in the presence of more than 70 children, has been reported as a brazen hit. At the time, Rand Water disputed reports that it did not provide security services to Joala after his protector was also killed in his car during the incident. According to recent reports, two men whose pictures were widely circulated on social media are said to be on the list of suspects.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, who attended Joala’s funeral, called on the police to prioritise the case. In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Zungu has told of a hit against Joala, who, he said was shot more than eight times. According to Zungu, he and Joala were seated next to each other when a man approached the stage and opened fire on Joala before turning the gun on him after he asked what was happening. It was previously reported that Joala and his bodyguard were shot in full view of primary school pupils from five different schools who had gathered at the local community hall.