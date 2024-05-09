Gauteng police ready for May elections

The SAPS in Gauteng says it is ready to carry out its mandate during the national and provincial elections to be held on May 29. Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on Thursday said the men and women in blue were ready to deal with any eventuality that may arise on the day.

Mthombeni said this while outlining plans to ensure safe and secure elections. He was briefing members of the Gauteng Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety as part of the committee’s oversight role on Thursday. Mthombeni indicated how the police will ensure that voters can cast their ballots in a climate free from intimidation.

“The law enforcement agencies in Gauteng will remain vigilant in ensuring that voting takes place in a safe and secure environment throughout the election period. “The counting process must be secured until all results have been announced,” the commissioner said. Mthombeni further said police would secure the established Result Operations Centres and also look out for possible disruptive actions which would be policed.

“The announcement and celebrations are to be policed under the auspices of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2/2010. Demobilisation of resources depending of the stability.” According to the commissioner, there are about 2 797 voting stations in Gauteng classified as either high risk, medium risk or low risk. Mthombeni said the high-risk voting stations would be prioritised based on the level of risk on how many police officers would be deployed in that set station.

Last month, ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster announced that a no-nonsense approach would be taken regarding security leading up to the elections. “No incitement will be tolerated and those who plan to protest can do so, but not violate the rights of those who want to vote,” the Justice Cluster said in a statement. The general elections are set to take place on Wednesday, May 29, with the special votes beginning on May 27 to 28.

According to the local voting district rules, voters are to vote where they are registered. This year’s elections will consist of a three-ballot paper system. Upon arrival at the polling station, voters will receive three ballot papers and not just two as in past elections.

Ballot 1: National ballot to vote for a political party to represent you in the National Assembly. Ballot 2: