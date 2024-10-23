Gauteng police seek calm amid community outrage over six-year-old’s tragic murder

Gauteng police are pleading for calm following a wave of anger among residents of Orlando as they embarked on their own search for a man accused of the tragic rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The horrifying incident occurred on Monday in Soweto, where the young victim was reportedly lured from her friends by a man renting a backyard shack. This chilling event has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking outrage and fear.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed they are actively searching for Phethe Sara Simiao, a man believed to be a Mozambican national. Reports state that the culprit allegedly brought the girl into his shack, where he sexually assaulted her before killing her. Simiao has since vanished after the gruesome crime was discovered, leading to a police manhunt for him. “The SAPS is appealing for the assistance of all people living in South Africa to assist detectives in tracing a Mozambican national, Phethe Sara Simiao. He is wanted in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto,” said Masondo.

He emphasised the force’s commitment to finding the perpetrator as tensions rose within the community, with residents gathering in large numbers to conduct their own searches. The atmosphere in Orlando has been tense, with many residents expressing their anger and desperation for justice. In response to the volatile situation, the police have intensified their presence in the area, urging community members to allow law enforcement to handle the investigation.