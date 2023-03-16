Gauteng Portfolio Committee on community safety calling for the speedy implementation of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has expressed concern over the rising number of reported crime incidents in the province. This comes after the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, presented the province’s 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2022/23 Financial Year (October–December 2022) before the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety this week.

The stats indicate a 7.1% increase in Gauteng crime levels compared to this time last year — contributing 27.1% to the national crime rate. The committee acknowledges that the period under review is the busiest time of the year, which includes the festive season. It was the first festive season post-Covid-19 pandemic without the national state disaster restrictions. The committee acknowledged the efforts of SAPS in implementing the safer festive season operational plans under the themes "More Boots on the Ground for Enhanced Police Visibility" and "O Kae Molao."

Even with those efforts, crime levels still increased significantly, much to the committee’s discontent. The committee said it is concerned that Gauteng is gradually regressing back to the days when it was infamously dubbed the "gangsters’ paradise," characterised by lawlessness and senseless violent crimes. Assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault were named as the main categories that contributed to this increase. The two crimes contributed over 50%, which translates to 25 642 of the 50 039 counts in the contact crime category. Theft has also played a major role in the increase, with 33 088 counts of shoplifting and commercial crimes recorded during the reviewed period.

"The overall picture painted by these crime statistics is that of a province at war with itself, and as the Committee, we believe that things cannot continue this way. Police cannot win this fight alone; a multi-pronged approach is required to solve and curb the scourge of crime in the province," said Committee Chairperson Bandile Masuku. Masuku called on communities, businesses, faith-based organisations, and civil society organizations to "join hands" with the police to fight and prevent crime. "Crime-fuelling activities, such as the irresponsible use of alcohol and drugs, must have no place in our communities. These are, without a doubt among, the main contributors to crime," he continued," he said.

The committee also noted the limited human and infrastructure resources allocated to the police as contributing factors to failed efforts in the fight against crime. "We call for the active participation of civil society in the fight against crime. Each and every citizen of this province must take ownership of the rising levels of crime and not solely put the blame on the police. Most crime happens in communities with locals knowing about it but not reporting it before or after it has happened," he said. Ekuthuleni Thatha-Zonke Anti-Crime Unit has heeded the call and is currently making its presence felt in combating crime and drugs in communities.

The unit was established for the sole purpose of fighting crime. "We have become a true testimony that the government is for the people, by the people. When crime became a serious problem for our country, we didn't sit back and wait for the government to rescue us. We didn't wait for the police to come and help us in our community in Kathorus (Katlehong, Thokoza, and Vosloorus) and surrounding areas, but we came together as civilians and defended our honour as citizens of this country," said the unit's spokesperson, Lucky Futhwa. He said they wake up every day and put their lives on the line to defend the people, whether the police are there or not.

"Thatha-Zonke is here, and we do not play with crime and criminals. We have made successful recoveries of hijacked and stolen cars and property and made sure we shut down drug dens. We are asking community members to support us and continue to give up tip-offs. Criminals have no place in our communities," said Futhwa. The committee said it would continue to support Gauteng police in their efforts to bring down these high crime statistics. It also noted the role played by the Department of Community Safety in providing additional resources and Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s commitment to making fighting crime the provincial government’s priority.