Gauteng records 360 new Covid-19 infections in three days
Johannesburg -The Gauteng Department of Health has released new statistics that reveal that 360 new infections were recorded in three days in the province.
As of Saturday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2633 but had risen to 2993 on Monday.
In the past 24 hours, one person also died, taking the death toll to 30 in the province but the numbers of people who recovered from the virus also went up by 20 to 1919 from 1899.
The number of people in hospitals went up to 113.
The department also stated that 11 699 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. The department's Kwara Kekana said they were all traced and put in isolation.
She said 9 432 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with and have had no symptoms reported. They have since been reported from isolation, she said.
There are also 168 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2993
|
30
|
1 919
|
Johannesburg
|
1 453
|
14
|
1111
|
Ekurhuleni
|
639
|
8
|
466
|
Tshwane
|
399
|
4
|
272
|
West Rand
|
282
|4
|
49
|
Sedibeng
|
52
|
0
|
21
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 453 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 192 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 221 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 119 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 167 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 320 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 204 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases
Unallocated 136
City of Tshwane: 399 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 55 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 16 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 133 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 86 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 5 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 81 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 12
Ekurhuleni: 639 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 53 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 43 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 206 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 131 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 123 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 36 cases
Unallocated cases: 47
Sedibeng 52 cases
Lesedi 7, Emfuleni 34, Midvaal 9
Unallocated cases: 2
West Rand 111
Mogale City 55, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 126
Unallocated 168
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.
The Star