Gauteng records 360 new Covid-19 infections in three days

Johannesburg -The Gauteng Department of Health has released new statistics that reveal that 360 new infections were recorded in three days in the province.

As of Saturday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2633 but had risen to 2993 on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, one person also died, taking the death toll to 30 in the province but the numbers of people who recovered from the virus also went up by 20 to 1919 from 1899.

The number of people in hospitals went up to 113.