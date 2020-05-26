The StarNews
A man reacts as a health worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Tembisa. File picture: Themba Hadebe /AP / Africa News Agency (ANA).
Gauteng records 360 new Covid-19 infections in three days

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg -The Gauteng Department of Health has released new statistics that reveal that 360 new infections were recorded in three days in the province.

As of Saturday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2633 but had risen to 2993 on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, one person also died, taking the death toll to 30 in the province but the numbers of people who recovered from the virus also went up by 20 to 1919 from 1899.

The number of people in hospitals went up to 113.

The department also stated that 11 699 people were found to have been in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng.  The department's Kwara Kekana said they were all traced and put in isolation.

She said 9 432 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with and have had no symptoms reported. They have since been reported from isolation, she said.

There are also 168 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

2993

30

1 919

Johannesburg

1 453

14

1111

Ekurhuleni

639

8

466

Tshwane

399

4

272

West Rand 

282

 4

49

Sedibeng

52

0

21

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 453 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 192 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 221 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 119 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 167 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 320 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 204 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases

Unallocated 136

City of Tshwane: 399 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   55 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 16 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 133 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 86 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 5 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 81 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 12

Ekurhuleni: 639 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 53 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 43 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 206 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 131 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 123 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 36 cases

Unallocated cases: 47

Sedibeng 52 cases

Lesedi 7, Emfuleni 34, Midvaal 9

Unallocated cases: 2

West Rand 111

Mogale City 55, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 126

Unallocated 168

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

The Star

Covid-19

