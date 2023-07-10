Gauteng residents are advised to store water ahead of the 58-hour planned maintenance

Johannesburg - Residents from parts of Gauteng have been advised to store water in their homes ahead of a planned maintenance project by Rand Water. This maintenance will leave residents without water for about 58 hours. The bulk water utility said this maintenance is necessary.

The utility announced that numerous valves at the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant, Eikenhof Booster Pumping Station, and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant will be replaced as part of the planned maintenance. The Lethabo Pumping Station's electrical boards will be repaired as the project's final step. Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said this project forms part of the utility’s maintenance strategy, which focuses on proactive refurbishment and upgrading of its infrastructure to ensure future sustainability. She said the 58-hour project will commence from 7pm on Tuesday, July 11, until 5am on Friday, July 14.

Maroo said some residents within the Rustenburg Local Municipality (RLM), Mogale City Local Municipality (MCLM), and Rand West Local Municipality (RWLM) will experience intermittent water supply during the implementation of the project. She explained that in accordance with the communication protocol, Rand Water formally notified the impacted municipal customers by sending out a 21-day advance notification to give time for planning and implementing the necessary backup measures. "The municipalities are therefore expected to communicate with their consumers. We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the implementation of this maintenance project; however, planned maintenance on Rand Water’s infrastructure is necessary to ensure a sustainable future supply of water to our customers. We urge all consumers to continue using water sparingly," said Maroo.

The MMC of the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD), Jack Sekwaila, called on Johannesburg residents to fill up their containers in time for the Rand Water shutdown. "We encourage all affected residents to fill up their empty containers two days before the shutdown starts on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Residents are requested to start storing water a day before the shutdown to reduce the impact on Johannesburg's water reservoirs and towers," said Sekwaila. "We assure the residents of the City of Joburg that during the shutdown, Johannesburg Water will provide stationary tankers at hospitals, clinics, municipal offices, schools, and police stations. There will also be mobile tankers across the city in all affected areas until the water supply is fully restored."

A number of residents expressed concern over the planned water cuts, citing that the time requested is too long for one to stay without water. "I understand that we have been warned about the water cut on time, but I feel that the time will be too long. I run a car-was and shisanyama joint, I rely on water to run my business, and my customers need to frequently use the bathroom," said Thabo Mpya from the south of Johannesburg. Another resident, Lerato Moloi, who runs a kindergarten in Germiston, said whenever there is no water, parents are usually urged not to bring their children to school.