Gauteng residents should brace themselves for water cuts from Monday until Thursday as the water supply is expected to be reduced. Rand Water, City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni’s bulk water supplier, will be conducting maintenance on some of the municipalities’ main lines which will affect supply to all reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

Rand Water will be conducting valve installation work for the duration of the period.

Rand Water said the shutdown does not necessarily mean the there will be no water during the 54 hours shutdown period. However, due to the extremely long hours, some areas may experience low pressure.

The Johannesburg Water and the City of Ekurhuleni municipality urged residents to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation.

Johannesburg Water said that during the maintenance period, the Rand Water purification plant will still be operational, and will supply water to Johannesburg Water systems for the duration of the valve installation.

“Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Johannesburg Water reservoirs. Furthermore, Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown, all reservoirs supplying the City will be filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period,” said Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager.

The Johannesburg Water reservoirs have the capacity to supply water for up to two days and because of the long hours for the maintenance, high lying areas may experience low pressure.

“The City does not anticipate any unusual water supply disruptions during the shutdown. However, Joburg Water will continuously update residents on the progress of the work via all media platforms,” said De Jager.

City of Ekurhuleni MMC for Water and Energy Tiisetso Nketle said Rand Water assured the municipality that they will keep their bulk supply reservoirs to a maximum capacity to minimise water supply interruptions.

“We do, however, anticipate low water pressure to no water in some areas for the duration of the Rand Water reduced water supply and low pressure over the next week while the system recovers,” she said.

Nketle added that technicians will closely monitor water levels in the reservoirs and water tankers will be provided in the areas with no water supply.

“Areas with direct feeds from Rand Water and those in high-lying areas may be affected adversely and will be among the areas that will be prioritised,” she said.

Other measures to be implemented by Ekurhuleni include securing the supply by filling the reservoirs which may include closing off supply between 10pm and 5am over the weekend in some areas.

Pressure management and throttling the supply will also be implemented where necessary.