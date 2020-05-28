Gauteng residents feel the freeze as temperatures plunge

Gauteng temperatures have plunged as South Africans welcomed winter brought about by an intense cold front. On Wednesday, residents woke up to morning frost and a bitterly cold day as minimum temperatures dropped to 1°C in Joburg, 3°C in Pretoria and an icy -1°C in Vereeniging. All maximum temperatures in the province were below 15°C. Some parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape experienced their first snowfall of the 2020 winter season. Snowy conditions were also expected to spread in Lesotho, QwaQwa and the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg mountains.

The weather in Joburg is as cold as the hearts of its residents — Pls subscribe to my YT channel (@Nonny_Mpata) May 27, 2020

Residents should expect another cold morning with frost across the central interior of the country on Thursday.

Joburg will experience clear skies with 15°C maximum and 2°C minimum.

Joburg weather is so deceiving, it looks like 28 degrees from inside the house with the sun shining. But it’s bloody freezing when you step outside — Hlowniee (@lovehlowniee) May 26, 2020

Pretoria will also have clear skies with minimum temperatures of 3°C and maximum of 18°C.

The Free State, North West and eastern parts of the Northern Cape should also expect frost conditions on Thursday.

If you went for a run this morning uyaphapha and uthanda ubukwa because Joburg weather be like; pic.twitter.com/dRkM11EyZB — Nombulelo Gina (@junior_heiress) May 27, 2020

The South African Weather Service said daytime temperatures would gradually start to improve. However, another cold front will be moving over the south-western mountainous region on the Western Cape.

This cold front will cause rainfall going into Friday over that region, the south coast and adjacent interior regions.