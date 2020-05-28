The StarNews
File Picture: Jennifer Bruce.
File Picture: Jennifer Bruce.

Gauteng residents feel the freeze as temperatures plunge

By Chulumanco Mahamba Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Gauteng temperatures have plunged as South Africans welcomed winter brought about by an intense cold front.

On Wednesday, residents woke up to morning frost and a bitterly cold day as minimum temperatures dropped to 1°C in Joburg, 3°C in Pretoria and an icy -1°C in Vereeniging. All maximum temperatures in the province were below 15°C.

Some parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape experienced their first snowfall of the 2020 winter season.

Snowy conditions were also expected to spread in Lesotho, QwaQwa and the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg mountains.

Residents should expect another cold morning with frost across the central interior of the country on Thursday.

Joburg will experience clear skies with 15°C maximum and 2°C minimum.

Pretoria will also have clear skies with minimum temperatures of 3°C and maximum of 18°C.

The Free State, North West and eastern parts of the Northern Cape should also expect frost conditions on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service said daytime temperatures would gradually start to improve. However, another cold front will be moving over the south-western mountainous region on the Western Cape.

This cold front will cause rainfall going into Friday over that region, the south coast and adjacent interior regions. 

Weather

Share this article:

Related Articles