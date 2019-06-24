Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency.

Johannesburg - Rand Water has given its assurance to Gauteng residents that water will be flowing as normal from Monday and Tuesday and discouraged people from stockpiling water.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said that if people start stocking water they will drain the system, resulting in an increase of days for the raising of water levels.

“Our biggest worry is that people will stock water and once they realise that they didn’t need to stockpile, some will throw the water away and waste it,” he said.

He said the plant which would be affected was the Vereeniging plant where water would be stopped for a while for the connection of the a pipe to take place. The pipe was laid two years ago to extract water from the Vaal Dam.

“Rand Water has two purification plants, the Zuikerbosch and Vereeniging water treatment stations. Zuikerbosch is the biggest water purification plant and will not be affected. During the connection of the two pipelines we will be purifying water as normal,” Mohale said.

Mohale said that this was not a shutdown but rather the connection of pipeline B19 and B11 with a valve.

“The main purpose of the pipeline is to augment raw water into the Rand Water system, that new pipeline will add further 1600megalitres of raw water. It is going to assist greatly by making sure enough raw water will be purified as the demand has been increasing,” he said.

Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludlu said also said Monday's water supply would be normal.

“People are still going to have water in their taps, we don’t anticipate any problems with supply as far as Joburg Water is concerned,” he said.

He added only the high-lying areas would experience pressure issues.

He urged people to use water wisely.

“Most of our reservoirs are able to supply water without being replenished for up to two days,” he said.

