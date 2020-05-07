Gauteng schoolgirl, 8, electrocuted at home after touching wrongly earthed electric cable

Johannesburg - Two Gauteng pupils have died after one was electrocuted after touching an electric cable which was wrongly earthed at her home and the other succumbed to chronic diabetes. Gauteng MEC for Education said he was disheartened about the death of two learners . Both of the pupils are from Hammanskraal. The first pupil, a 12-year-old boy from Lethabo Phalane Primary School, is alleged to have experienced complications arising from his chronic diabetes on Tuesday 21 April. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to illness on Thursday April 23.

The second pupil, an 8-year-old girl from Selang Primary School, died on April 29 at home.

She is alleged to have electrocuted after touching an electric cable which was wrongly earthed at her home.

She was rushed to hospital but died on arrival at a local hospital.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of affliction” said Lesufi said.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said police were investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the electrocuted girl learner.

He said both schools will have memorial services for the two pupils to celebrate their lives after the lockdown period.

Earlier in April, an Orange Farm couple was arrested after the body of a 5-year-old Orange Farm boy who had been reported missing, was found dead in their tavern.

The body was naked and standing upright next to a fridge. Police also said there was a string tied around the neck and a handkerchief tied around the ankles.

At the beginning of April Simphiwe Sibeko, 14, was found in a stream next to a tree after she had also been reported missing.

Her perpetrator had raped and assaulted her before tossing her body in the stream near Emndeni, Soweto.

The Star