Gauteng seminar tackles teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), in partnership with the Gauteng AIDS Council, recently hosted a provincial seminar tackling the pressing issues of teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence (GBV), and mental health. This multi-sectoral engagement is part of ongoing efforts to address the rising numbers of teenage pregnancies, which are high in the province, particularly in the Ekurhuleni District.

Recent statistics underscore the urgent need for concerted intervention: over 24 941 cases of teenage deliveries and terminations of pregnancy were recorded among girls aged 10 to 19 during the 2022/2023 period. Notably, the Ekurhuleni District accounted for more than 6 670 of these cases, highlighting the area as a critical focal point for health initiatives. Dr Mkhulu Selepe, acting Chief Operating Officer for Gauteng Health, emphasised the department’s commitment to fostering youth-friendly services.

“In line with our commitment to Adolescent and Youth-Friendly Sexual and Reproductive Health Services, we have set a goal to increase the number of Adolescent-Friendly Healthcare Facilities from 294 to 310 by 2025 across the province. “This expansion is pivotal in ensuring that more young people across Gauteng have access to necessary services to help them make informed health choices,’’ he stated. The seminar featured numerous poignant narratives, including that of young activist Nozipho Ndlela, who shared her profound personal experience of becoming a single mother at just 14 years old.

Ndlela reflected, illustrating the critical emotional and practical challenges faced by young parents. “The experience was too much for me. I had no support from the father of my child as he ran away. At times I had to use my T-shirts as nappies for the baby. This affected me so much that I even took out my frustration on my child.” Addressing the broader issues confronting adolescents, Marousi Mzondi, GDoH’s Integrated School Health Programme manager, highlighted the province’s multi-faceted approach to the prevalent challenges.