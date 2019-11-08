THE Gauteng Summer Cup will take place on Saturday November 30 at the Turffontein Racecourse.

Horse racing. Local talent. Parties. Fashion. Family fun. Fabulous food and drinks. What more could you ask for from a day out with friends and family? The Gauteng Summer Cup, Joburg’s oldest and largest race day, which has been running since 1897, has seen something of a revolution over the past three years, as the city’s influencers, partygoers, fashionistas, celebs and more, have come together to turn the historical race day on its head.

“Three years ago we embarked on a bold new direction with our strategy, transforming the Gauteng Summer Cup into The People’s Race’,” said Rob Scott, chief executive of Sports Betting and Media, Phumelela.

“We are proud to announce this move has seen the race grow exponentially year-on-year.”

Since 2017, The People’s Race has selected a diverse group of social pioneers to create an eclectic, edgy and unique mix of hospitality areas on the track. Each social pioneer, who could be a DJ, a party organiser, a charity, a celebrity, a company, or anyone with a strong following, is given access to their own tent and is assisted in creating their dream hospitality offering, to which they can invite their own audience.

“Thanks to this forward-thinking innovation, racegoers now have a wider range of hospitality offerings than ever before, from which to enjoy the Grade 1 race,” said Clyde Basel, Events, Hospitality and Sales Executive, Phumelela.

“Whether they are looking for VVIP luxury offerings, outdoor cocktail areas, silent discos or elegant tents, they will be able to find it at the Summer Cup.”

To add to the inclusive nature of the Gauteng Summer Cup, it is the only elite race to welcome children on the day. The little ones can look forward to a large-scale carnival complete with a giant Ferris wheel, jugglers, mimes, puppets, clowns, face painters and much more. There is also a secure family zone, situated near the finish line, so parents can enjoy the electrifying racing, while the kids run rampant in the carnival.

Here’s what to expect at this unique spectacle of sport, style and entertainment: