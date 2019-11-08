THE Gauteng Summer Cup will take place on Saturday November 30 at the Turffontein Racecourse.

Horse racing. Local talent. Parties. Fashion. Family fun. Fabulous food and drinks. What more could you ask for from a day out with friends and family?

The Gauteng Summer Cup, Joburg’s oldest and largest race day, which has been running since 1897, has seen something of a revolution over the past three years, as the city’s influencers, partygoers, fashionistas, celebs and more, have come together to turn the historical race day on its head.

“Three years ago we embarked on a bold new direction with our strategy, transforming the Gauteng Summer Cup into The People’s Race’,” said Rob Scott, chief executive of Sports Betting and Media, Phumelela. 

“We are proud to announce this move has seen the race grow exponentially year-on-year.”

Since 2017, The People’s Race has selected a diverse group of social pioneers to create an eclectic, edgy and unique mix of hospitality areas on the track. Each social pioneer, who could be a DJ, a party organiser, a charity, a celebrity, a company, or anyone with a strong following, is given access to their own tent and is assisted in creating their dream hospitality offering, to which they can invite their own audience.

“Thanks to this forward-thinking innovation, racegoers now have a wider range of hospitality offerings than ever before, from which to enjoy the Grade 1 race,” said Clyde Basel, Events, Hospitality and Sales Executive, Phumelela. 

“Whether they are looking for VVIP luxury offerings, outdoor cocktail areas, silent discos or elegant tents, they will be able to find it at the Summer Cup.”

To add to the inclusive nature of the Gauteng Summer Cup, it is the only elite race to welcome children on the day. The little ones can look forward to a large-scale carnival complete with a giant Ferris wheel, jugglers, mimes, puppets, clowns, face painters and much more. There is also a secure family zone, situated near the finish line, so parents can enjoy the electrifying racing, while the kids run rampant in the carnival.

Here’s what to expect at this unique spectacle of sport, style and entertainment:

Electrifying racing with a thrilling schedule of 12 races. The main race boasts exemplary quality fields and R2 million prize money.

Live performances with the half-time show that will take place just before the main race, ramping up the excitement before the horses compete for Gauteng’s biggest prize. This year’s extravaganza features an impressive line-up of drum majorettes, a massive field band, a choir and dancers, and will be headlined by the beloved local band, Freshly Ground.

Entertainment for the whole family. The Gauteng Summer Cup is one of the few horse races in the country that children can enjoy. From admiring the beautiful horses in the parade ring and on the track, to experiencing a mind-blowing carnival, the day promises endless wonder for kids. 

Hospitality - there are a host of different ways to enjoy the race day, making it the ideal destination for companies who are after a unique year-end party. From street parties to elegant VIP experiences, cocktails on the track, family zones and more, the Gauteng Summer Cup can tailor-make the ideal corporate party for any group size.

Everyone is welcome at The People’s Race. Visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family and to don themselves in their most stylish Summer Chic outfits as they prepare for a day of sartorial style and unforgettable fun.

The Gauteng Summer Cup  takes place at the Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday November 30. General tickets cost R85. Under 18s pay R20.

