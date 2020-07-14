Gauteng temperatures expected to be at their lowest in the coming days
The SA Weather Services sent out a warning of another intense cold front that had already hit the Western Cape. Gauteng residents must brace themselves on Tuesday as the cold front is expected to engulf the eastern parts of the country.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “There is a cold front that is coming. It has moved through Western Cape and on Tuesday we are expecting it to hit the eastern parts of South Africa that includes Gauteng, where temperatures are expected to drop.”
Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to be at their lowest in the coming days with most parts of the province reaching a maximum below 10°C. Pretoria will reach a minimum of 3°C and a maximum of 14°C.
🔴ALERT: VERY COLD IN GAUTENG ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON due to the arrival of the 4TH COLD FRONT OF WINTER 2020!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 13, 2020
Vereeniging 11°C
Johannesburg 12°C
Pretoria 14°C
"Johannesburg will reach a minimum of one degree and a maximum of nine degrees tomorrow, with Vereeniging being hit the most with a minimum of minus two degrees and a maximum of eight degrees,” Bulo said.
Gauteng will rise again from Thursday, although temperatures will still be below 20°C.
The service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue timely subsequent updates as required.