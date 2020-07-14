Gauteng temperatures expected to be at their lowest in the coming days

Gauteng is not out of the woods yet, after another cold front hit the country on Monday morning.

The SA Weather Services sent out a warning of another intense cold front that had already hit the Western Cape. Gauteng residents must brace themselves on Tuesday as the cold front is expected to engulf the eastern parts of the country.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “There is a cold front that is coming. It has moved through Western Cape and on Tuesday we are expecting it to hit the eastern parts of South Africa that includes Gauteng, where temperatures are expected to drop.”

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to be at their lowest in the coming days with most parts of the province reaching a maximum below 10°C. Pretoria will reach a minimum of 3°C and a maximum of 14°C.