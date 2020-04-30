Gauteng to roll-out 3000 Covid-19 tests a day as flu season looms

Johannesburg - The Gauteng government hopes to perform 3000 Covid-19 tests per day in the next three months as it's worried about the looming flu season and the risks it carries in terms of infections. In addition to that, there's also a plan to have 5 million people screened by June as by doing so "you get a sense of what it is you are not seeing". Premier David Makhura said as the country's dropping temperature increase the risk of infection, rolling out testing was very important. "We are worried about what the next three months, May, June and July, will hold in terms of the level of risks. Testing tells us what it is we don't know," he said. Makhura was speaking on Thursday as part of the Gauteng Provincial Command Council that was giving feedback on the Covid-19 infection rate in the province, recoveries deaths and way in which they plan to combat the virus.

There are currently 51 people who are hospitalised due to Covid-19 in Gauteng in both private and public hospitals and 10 of them are in ICU.



So far, Makhuara said, 17 900 people have been tested in the province.

With regards to screening, Makhura said they want to significantly increase it.

"New data has shown that 50% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 don't have symptoms. That why screening is very important as you will get a sense of what you are not seeing," he said.

He also said Gauteng has facilities that will be able to handle the roll-out of testing such as training hospitals and laboratories and that NGOs had also come on board to assist.

The province, he said, has had a load of cases but a lot of recoveries too.

Makhura, however, said he was very worried about the West Rand. While it has the lowest population in the entire province, it had recorded some Covid-19 deaths.

"The mortality rate in the West Rand has worried us a lot and we have a team of public health officials looking to these cases," he said.



The Star