Gauteng youth to receive life-changing skills in programme

Johannesburg - High school learners are set to receive life-changing practical and critical skills aimed at making them real problem solvers and skilled youth in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution. This after Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane launched the multi-certification skills programme held at the Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation on Wednesday.

Among skills that form part of the programme are sign language, coding, bricklaying, robotics, driving, drone technology, and artificial intelligence. Chiloane said the Multi-Certification Skills Programme is a learner-focused skills programme designed to ensure that every learner in the province acquires a minimum of one accredited skill per academic year from Grades R to 12, thereby accumulating 13 skills certification when they exit the schooling system. The MEC added that for technical schools, the skills programme would provide learners in Grades 10 to 12 accreditation in the following skills: plumbing, woodwork, bricklaying, and plastering; electricians part-qualification; electronics and digital security installation; electronic appliance repair; automotive repairs and maintenance; welding; fitting and machining; basic CAD competency; elevator installation, maintenance, and repair; and forklift operation, maintenance and repairs.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, Chiloane said he was excited to announce such a life-changing programme to benefit the youth of the province. He said that the programme will ensure learners get certified regularly, rather than when they matriculate. “We are excited to have introduced such an innovative programme that will give learners practical skills that are credible enough to use in our vast economy. We want to ensure the public that this programme will be rolled out at all our schools, and we are working with various SETAs to ensure the credibility of the certificates obtained for each skill. We are grateful to all our stakeholders and partners for their immeasurable support and contribution towards this initiative,” he said. The department’s deputy director-general, Allisson Bengston, said learners would get certificates each time they finished a programme, not only when they matriculate.