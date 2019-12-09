Gauteng's multibillion-rand strategy to end hunger in the province









MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The Gauteng government has revealed a multibillion-rand strategy to restore the dignity of children and the poor in the province. On Sunday, acting MEC for Social Development and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced Gauteng’s anti-poverty strategy to eliminate urban hunger and inequality. “The strategy will protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable by providing solid services that will move them from dependency to independence. “It will remove some beneficiaries from relying on social grants to work opportunities within government projects,” said Lesufi. The strategy would start immediately with protecting children, especially those in child-headed families. Lesufi said the strategy aimed to benefit about 160000 children with 20000 children targeted this festive season.

Children in distress will immediately receive free education at state-owned early childhood development (ECD) centres and public schools, with four sets of school uniforms; two hot meals daily at schools and ECD centres; one month’s worth of groceries every month until they turn 18; tertiary education bursaries until they finish their academic studies; monthly packs of toiletries with sanitary towels and condoms; free medical support at public health institutions; social grants; and immediate support and care for children affected and infected with HIV/Aids.

Lesufi said children in Sedibeng and West Rand would be prioritised.

“With this strategy, we’ll restore the dignity of the poor and demonstrate that we support those who need the state to protect them,” said Lesufi.

The second phase of the strategy will focus on women, the elderly and persons with disabilities. It will start in 2022/23.

The third phase will focus on the youth, men and households.