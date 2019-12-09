On Sunday, acting MEC for Social Development and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced Gauteng’s anti-poverty strategy to eliminate urban hunger and inequality.
“The strategy will protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable by providing solid services that will move them from dependency to independence.
“It will remove some beneficiaries from relying on social grants to work opportunities within government projects,” said Lesufi.
The strategy would start immediately with protecting children, especially those in child-headed families. Lesufi said the strategy aimed to benefit about 160000 children with 20000 children targeted this festive season.