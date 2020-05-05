Gautrain back on track with reduced services as lockdown eases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Gautrain has resumed a reduced service for passengers during peak hours. The fast train has not been operating since the start of the lockdown. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said that in keeping with government regulations, trains will operate daily between 5.30am and 9.30am and from 3pm to 7pm for commuters to be able to return to their places of residence by 8pm. On Monday to Friday, trains would operate at 20-minute intervals and on weekends and public holidays at 30-minute intervals. The revised train and bus schedules will be available on the Gautrain website and app.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and passengers remain of paramount to us and we have therefore taken great care to implement numerous precautionary measures to ensure that we avoid the spread of Covid-19,” said Nayagar.

Some of the measures included mandatory use of face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning and disinfection of coaches and daily screening of staff.

The company is in the process of procuring harmless disinfecting spray booths which would be installed at the entrance to each station.

Passengers would be required to walk through the spray booth before entering the station.

The airport service would remain suspended until further notice.

A limited Gautrain bus service would be available from this week.

Buses would not operate over the weekends and on public holidays.

Some of the bus routes have been amended so buses stop at hospitals that are in close vicinity of the Gautrain routes.

“By amending these bus routes, we are able to assist in transporting the medical services personnel.”

These included the Wits Donald Gordon Institute, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Park Lane Clinic, Sunninghill Hospital and the Zuid Afrikaanse Hospital.

For detailed bus route information, see www.gautrain.co.za