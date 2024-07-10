Gautrain not affected by Numsa strike: Mbombela

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is set to represent about 268 Gautrain workers at the CCMA in terms of Section 150 of the Labour Relations Act. The union demands a 9% wage increase and it also wants the company to allow Numsa shop stewards to represent members.

Union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union also wanted workers to be compensated with overtime when they worked six days a week. “We do not think our demands are unreasonable. The lowest paid worker earns R8 000 per month without any benefits. The cost of living is extremely high if one factors in the petrol price, and the fact that the average food basket costs over R5 300. “However, Gautrain receives R2 billion in subsidies from the state every year. Furthermore, Gautrain management rewarded itself with R22 000 in bonuses but blue collar workers were denied this bonus. This is unfair and it is part of the reason our members are on strike,” Hlubi-Majola said.

She said it was against this backdrop that workers’ rejected the firm’s wage offer of 5.6% because this was way below inflation. She said the union also participated in a meeting with the Gautrain Management Agency on Tuesday, where representatives from the office of the Transport MEC were also present. “The atmosphere of the meeting was positive and we hope that a speedy resolution will be found to settle the strike. We have always said the door to engagement remains open. However, as long as a meaningful offer has not been placed on the table by the employer, the strike will continue indefinitely.”

Hlubi-Majola called on all parties to work with the union in order that an amicable resolution to the strike can be found. In terms of legislation the CCMA is empowered to invite parties that are engaged in a wage dispute to participate in conciliation talks if the dispute is in the public interest. This follows disgruntled members of Numsa downing tools on Monday. They embarked on a strike in support of their demands for above-inflation wage increases.