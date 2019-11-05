South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft together with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Boks' punishing victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final thriller. Picture: Christophe Ena AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Want to welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo International Airport but don't have money to get there or you're worried about being stuck in afternoon traffic?

Fear not. Just show up at some Gautrain stations wearing a Springboks jersey on Tuesday, hop into the train and travel for free to the airport.

The free rides will be from 1.30pm to 3.30pm as well as from 6pm to 8pm. However, terms and condition apply including no luggage.

The first members of the Rugby World Cup winning squad, including captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus together with the Webb Ellis Cup, are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Tuesday following the Springbok's 32-12 win over England in Saturday’s final in Yokohama.

Other team members are only expected home on Wednesday, but the entire squad will embark on a five-day tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, Durban on Friday, East London on Saturday, Port Elizabeth on Sunday and Cape Town next Monday.

According to Jack van der Merwe, CEO Gautrain Management Agency, “after the amazing Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks, the Gautrain has decided to celebrate this glorious achievement by offering free travel to all Springbok supporters who will be welcoming the team back from Japan at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to go and welcome them home.”

“Thank you to Rassie, Siya and the rest of the boys for making us proud and putting South Africa again firmly on the international rugby map,” van der Merwe said.

Gautrain said to travel for free, the following terms and conditions apply:

  • A supporter must wear a Springbok shirt (green or white).
  • Drop-offs at a station are recommended.
  • Going to the airport, supporters can only enter a Gautrain Station for free between 13:30 and 15:30.
  • Returning from the airport, supporters can only enter the Gautrain System for free between 18:00 and 20:00.
  • Free parking is available only at Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro and Sandton Stations on a first come first serve basis.
  • No free parking available at Park, Rosebank, Pretoria, Hatfield and Rhodesfield Stations.
  • When entering a parkade, take a paper ticket and keep it safe until return; (Please do not use your Gautrain Gold or Swift cards to enter the parking as you will then be charged non-rail user rates for the parking).
  • It is recommended that you use the drop-off zone to enter the parking area.
  • Returning to the station after the event, the eligible supporter must present the paper ticket at the ticket office in order to receive a free exit from the parkade.
  • Persons who are flying in and out of OR Tambo (with or without luggage) in a Springbok shirt will have to pay the applicable airport fare.
  • Returning from the airport, a person wearing a Springbok shirt with luggage will be eligible for free travel only if s/he can present a boarding pass from Japan.
  • A supporter will adhere to crowd control measures at any station in the event of a too high demand for the train service.
  • Eligible supporters can board both the dedicated Gautrain airport coaches as well as the general passenger coaches. All train doors will be opened at OR Tambo International Airport Station.
  • Free travel is only allowed if there is adequate rail service and parking capacity available.
  • No free travel on Gautrain buses.

