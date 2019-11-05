South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft together with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Boks' punishing victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final thriller. Picture: Christophe Ena AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Want to welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo International Airport but don't have money to get there or you're worried about being stuck in afternoon traffic? Fear not. Just show up at some Gautrain stations wearing a Springboks jersey on Tuesday, hop into the train and travel for free to the airport.

The free rides will be from 1.30pm to 3.30pm as well as from 6pm to 8pm. However, terms and condition apply including no luggage.

The first members of the Rugby World Cup winning squad, including captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus together with the Webb Ellis Cup, are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Tuesday following the Springbok's 32-12 win over England in Saturday’s final in Yokohama.

Other team members are only expected home on Wednesday, but the entire squad will embark on a five-day tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, Durban on Friday, East London on Saturday, Port Elizabeth on Sunday and Cape Town next Monday.