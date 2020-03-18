Gautrain stations deep cleaned after manager tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Gautrain embarked on chemically decontaminating two of their stations after one of the senior managers tested positive for Covid-19. The rail transport provider announced that on Twitter, saying the infected person was a Business Unit Director who had recently travelled from France and tested positive upon his return. It was found on Sunday that he had Covid-19.

We have made hand sanitizers available at Gautrain stations and encourage passengers to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We have also implemented additional cleaning measures to help contain and avoid the spread of the Corona Virus. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 17, 2020

Gautrain also stated that that the manager had visited Gautrain's Midrand offices between 12 and 14 March, as well as the Gautrain Park and Sandton stations.

Guys this morning some of the Gautrain stuff have been tested positive for corona while some were sent to the hospital. My mom's frnd is also admitted. And it's business as usual. Gautrain is stil operating — PAPISO POOE (@Papieh_more) March 16, 2020

He is said to be in self-isolation.

"As a precautionary measure, all individuals who were in close contact with him have since been identified and advised to remain in self-isolation a per the Worh Health Organisation guidelines.

"On Sunday night, March 15, the Bombela Operation Company office, Sandton and Park have been chemically decontaminated.

"The Department of Health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases have been notified and follow-ups with persons who were in contact with the foreign national are ongoing. "

The Star