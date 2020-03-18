The StarNews
Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Gautrain stations deep cleaned after manager tests positive for Covid-19

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 47m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Gautrain embarked on chemically decontaminating two of their stations after one of the senior managers tested positive for Covid-19.

The rail transport provider announced that on Twitter, saying the infected person was a Business Unit Director who had recently travelled from France and tested positive upon his return.

It was found on Sunday that he had Covid-19.

Gautrain also stated that that the manager had visited Gautrain's Midrand offices between 12 and 14 March, as well as the Gautrain Park and Sandton stations. 

He is said to be in self-isolation.

"As a precautionary measure, all individuals who were in close contact with him have since been identified and advised to remain in self-isolation a per the Worh Health Organisation guidelines.

"On Sunday night, March 15, the Bombela Operation Company office, Sandton and Park have been chemically decontaminated.

"The Department of Health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases have been notified and follow-ups with persons who were in contact with the foreign national are ongoing. "

The Star

Share this article: