Johannesburg - Services are running smoothly at the Gautrain's Sandton Station despite the City of Joburg cutting water supply due to alleged non-payment of R8-million. This is according to spokesperson, Kesagree Nayager who said the said the water cut did not affect services at the station and that alternative measures have been put in place.

The City cut the water supply on Monday saying the landlord failed to pay R8 million it owed for water, refuse and property rates.

Nayager said Gautrain’s water account with the City was up to date in terms of payments and added that the issue of outstanding fees was between the property owners, Cedar Park and the City.

“Employees and passengers are not affected as we have implemented temporary measures to ensure that Sandton station remains operational,” she added.

“The City of Johannesburg and Cedar Park need to urgently resolve the matter between themselves which apparently relates to Cedar Park's debt to the City of Johannesburg,” she said.

According to the Gauteng MMC of Finance Funzela Ngobeni, the property where the station is located is owned by Cedar Park Properties 39 Pty Ltd, a Regiments Capital linked company.

Ngobeni said according to City records, the property company has not been paying municipal fees and services since the registration of the property in its name in 2013.

“The landlord has in effect been receiving free services for the past six years,” Ngobeni added.

“Following the intervention by the current administration in the City, payment of R600 000 was received in 2018. Since then, no further payments were made by the landlord and its debit had ballooned to R8 million by July 2019,” Ngobeni added.

Ngobeni further added that due to a growing debtor's book, the City "simply afford to have its high consuming corporate customers fall behind on payments of municipal accounts. Let alone ignoring such debt for six years".

