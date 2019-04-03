Obakeng Israel Bosang a former Gautrain Management Agency employee who gave outsiders access into the organisation's system so they could defraud it. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Convicted Gautrain fraudster Obakeng Israel Busang will remain a free man for nearly three more months before he could be sentenced. He received a breather at the Johannesburg Special Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday as he was informed that his scheduled sentencing would not proceed.

Busang was told that he would now be sentenced, and possibly jailed, on June 25.

His sentencing did not proceed because it was part of the cases that would now sit at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

His R20 000 bail was extended following his conviction earlier this year.

Busang, a former Gautrain IT technician from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, was found guilty of a count of fraud earlier in the year. He was arrested in 2014.

The court hears that Busang hacked Gautrain's IT systems and allowed outsiders to access it in their failed bid to syphon off R800m from its account.

Busang, who pleaded guilty, told the court that he committed the crime.

The Star