What was left of Gavin Watson's car after the crash that claimed his life.

Johannesburg - Pictures from Gavin Watson's crash scene bear witness to the gruesome manner in which he died. Pictures circulating on social media show a mangled bonnet, a battery flung some metres away from the car as well as parts of tyres resting on the kerb.



The former Bosasa CEO was driving in the airport precinct at the OR Tambo International Airport in a white Toyota Corolla registered under Bosasa when he allegedly lost control of the car and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge.



Watson, who was alone in the car, was certified dead on the scene and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Watson's sudden death has led to people asking whether the truth regarding Bosasa and State Capture allegations will ever be known

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that Watson used to bribe members of the ANC including the Top Six. He also said the Watson family was very close to politicians.

Lawrence, one of Radio 702 listeners, called into the station and told presenter Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh that he drove past the accident and assumed that whoever was driving the car must have committed suicide due to the manner in which the crash happened.

Gavin Watson had died in car crashed. Something fishy... Rouge Units has started kubii pic.twitter.com/TbSogCCxoW — Thokozani 24 (@24Thokozani) August 26, 2019





Gavin Watson was an interesting character.sad he died before answering corruption accusations against him, maybe he was about to spill the beans? #conspiracy pic.twitter.com/QDweSpZ3ww — Luko (@ZukxDaKid) August 26, 2019





