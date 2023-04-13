Gayton McKenzie moves to knock Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad out of the mayoral chair

Following ignored calls for the mayor of the City of Johannesburg to step down, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has decided to leave the ANC-led coalition in Joburg. This comes after an outcry from different political parties, including the DA and ActionSA about the competence of Mayor Thapelo Amad to occupy the mayoral office.

Amad had been involved in a series of embarrassing interviews. He had been accused by some of his coalition partners of putting the future of the City at risk by engaging in talks to secure a R9.5 billion loan which was unsolicited. The PA mentioned issues of disrespect in the ANC coalition. “The NEC decided that we will withdraw from coalitions in Gauteng. The decision has been taken that we will withdraw from Gauteng, Free State, and Northern Cape. We will withdraw from those three. We will come back in the Free State, Gauteng and Northern Cape, the PA withdraws from the ANC. The mayor can fire Kenny Kunene and Anthea Leitch they can leave them there because we are the king-makers, we will come back,” McKenzie said. McKenzie said leaving the ANC-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg proved that the PA was in no one’s pockets. He said Amad’s election as mayor was controversial, with a fight taking place between the minority parties about who should become mayor of Joburg.

McKenzie said he had endorsed African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds to become mayor, but Amad’s name emerged in a different meeting with the ANC. McKenzie said it was clear that Amad was not ready to become the mayor of a large commercial city such as Johannesburg. “This man is being destroyed for the love of power. He has no commercial sense. The City of Johannesburg is no place to go learn to be mayor,” McKenzie.

McKenzie said the PA had already met with the leader of the DA John Steenhuisen and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba to bring back the multi-party government in the city. McKenzie said one of the agreements that the PA had with the two leaders was that the PA would take the position of mayor. Already ActionSA had submitted a motion of no confidence against Amad which the PA had agreed to support.

“The PA will vote in favour of ActionSA’s motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad. We do this, not for ourselves, but because the residents of Johannesburg deserve better. We voted for this man which may be forgiveable, not removing him now may be unforgivable,” he said. The ANC in Johannesburg said it would release a statement on the latest developments, while the minority parties said they would comment after they have had a meeting. Meanwhile, McKenzie said he would be putting his hand up to become the next mayor of Johannesburg.

“I will again not take my salary but donate it to charity. I will not use the municipal vehicles or body guards. This is not about what I will be able to take, but what I am willing to give. It is about service and country duty,” McKenzie said. Meanwhile, Action SA City of Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobani says that Mayor Thapelo Amad is responsible for the mess Johannesburg has fallen into since his election, and ActionSA will keep him accountable for the failure of service delivery Funzi also said that in the three months since Amad was elected his administration has seemingly abandoned implementing the city’s informal trading policy while the inner-city decay