GBV: Another ANC councillor nabbed for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a pregnant woman

Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga ANC councillor and three accomplices were arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a pregnant domestic worker, aged 29. While the torture occurred, it is reported that the perpetrators burned chillis in the room where the sordid act took place.

Councillor William Phetla, 39, and his accomplices Kholofelo Manola, 31, Lui Nkadimeng, 48, and Thabo Ntuli, 24, were arrested by SAPS in Mluzi, Mpumalanga, on allegations of assaulting and kidnapping a domestic worker on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the victim was accused of stealing a laptop belonging to the said councillor. ‘’She was allegedly kidnapped and severely assaulted with some objects, including a garden spade, before they locked her in a room. Further allegations indicate that her assailants burnt chillis while she was inside the room,’’ said Mohlala.

He said the victim was later rescued by community members, and in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, she reported the matter at Mhluzi SAPS. Mohlala said the suspects were traced, arrested, and appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate's Court on July 25, 2023, facing assault and kidnapping charges. Phetla was granted R3000 bail, while his accomplices were granted R500 bail each.

The case was postponed until August 25, 2023. Mohlala said the Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has strongly condemned the alleged acts of Gender-Based-Violence and encouraged other victims to report any form of Gender-Based-Violence to authorities. The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa speak out against GBV, yet recent reports exposed a number of party councillors and other officials leading the attack on women and children.

In May this year, Nkangala councillor Bongani Thwala was arrested in Kriel for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape. According to information, Thwala reportedly visited his friend, where they had a couple of drinks. It is further alleged that while still in the house, he made some inappropriate sexual comments towards a 12-year-old girl. Thwala is expected to appear in the Kriel Magistrate Court soon.