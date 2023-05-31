GCIS mourns the death of journalist and commentator Eusebius McKaiser

Johannesburg - The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) expresses heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of broadcaster, author, and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser who died unexpectedly on Tuesday. GCIS acting Director-General, Michael Currin said this was a deeply sad moment for the communications sector in our country, including government communicators with whom Eusebius McKaiser interacted on many platforms.

"Eusebius McKaiser’s untimely death has robbed his family and his audiences of someone who lived life large and who was a forthright public voice against discrimination, inequality, prejudice, and corruption. "He was passionate about changing the lives of people and leveraged every communication channel at his disposal to have his fearless say on matters of public interest and to create spaces where fellow citizens could express themselves. "Eusebius was a close and critical student of our socio-political landscape, and his contribution to our understanding of society will be missed," said Currin.

According to his manager, Jackie Strydom, just hours before midday, McKaiser had been in good spirits, sharing on social media that he was wowed by South African amputee dancer Musa Motha, who appeared on the hit UK show “Britain’s Got Talent”, dancing with his crutches. McKaiser said: "Stop what you're doing. Right now. You need to watch this. Wow. I am speechless and have run out of tears. "Also retweet, so Musa Motha becomes a household name in South Africa and not just a star on a UK show.

"This is the inspiration you needed for this week," he said. McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure at his Sandton home, and his death was confirmed by his manager, Strydom, who expressed disbelief and said she was distraught at the news. McKaiser was a robust and celebrated commentator, regularly appearing on TV broadcasters such as eNCA and SABC News to provide political commentary.