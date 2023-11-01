GDE must educate teachers and learners on sexual orientation, says DA

The Gauteng DA has called on the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) to educate teachers and learners on sexual orientation to prevent discrimination and bullying based on sexual orientation. This follows the tragic death of a grade 6 learner, Sibusiso Mbatha, from Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni.

Mbatha died by suicide after a teacher allegedly bullied him about his sexual orientation, telling him to leave “gayism” outside the school premises. In a text message shared with The Star, Sibusiso bid farewell to his mother detailing the bullying of a teacher at school. “Mama (kiss emoji) bye (hand waving emoji)

see you in heaven love you. I want to kill myself because of the bullying I get from my teacher (name withheld). He always says things that hurt me so bye.“ He then sent a message of crying and broken heart emojis.” In a statement yesterday, the DA condemned any form of discrimination against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) learners. The party said it believed that schools should maintain a conducive learning environment for all learners.

“We will monitor the progress of the investigation into this matter to ensure no stone is left unturned. Should it be found that the teacher is guilty, he or she must face the full might of the law. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and school of Sibusiso Mbatha.” The DA further proposed that the GDE must implement better measures to train and educate learners and teachers about sexual orientation. Teachers and learners must adhere to the values and principles of respecting one another. Matome Chiloane, MEC for Education in Gauteng, appointed an impartial law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding the learner’s death.