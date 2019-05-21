The online application system went live on Monday morning after a week-long delay following complaints from among others AfriForum and the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools.

Thousands of parents flooded the online application system within minutes of its opening on Monday morning. By noon, almost 200000 applications were processed by the Gauteng Department of Education for grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year.

The department opened the application system on Monday morning after a week-long delay following complaints from Afri- Forum and the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, among others.

The nearly 200000 was double the number of applications received last year for this academic year.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi helped to process applications at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on Monday.

He was excited that the system would assist the department in its quest to establish where to make improvements in the province.

“It tells us where we need to build new schools where there's a huge demand, which in turn would enable us to expand the school,” Lesufi said.

Parent Keitumetse Masilela, who applied for schools in Joburg's south, said the process was seamless.

“It was easy to apply. I was worried the system would jam but I was able to do everything in under 10 minutes,” Masilela said.

However, not all parents were as happy. Patrick Sithole, who was applying for schools in Northcliff, said that because the system allowed people to apply to schools within a 30km radius, he had been placed on a waiting list.

“How are people who don’t live in the neighbourhood given preference?" he asked.

AfriForum was also quick to criticise Lesufi, saying the system was a disappointment.

Carien Bloem, the organisation's project co-ordinator for education said Lesufi was quick to point fingers at parties who always have problems with the system and accuses them of being liars or always trying to fight for the continued existence of Afrikaans.

"Unfortunately, one could only speculate about the sincerity of Lesufi’s motives, because it appears that the system has not been adjusted with the necessary thoroughness as agreed upon.”