GDEd expresses concern over drugs sold in schools after 90 Pretoria pupils hospitalised

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says they are concerned about the drugs sold in schools and calls for communities to take a stand and ensure that wrongdoers are brought to book. This follows an incident at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, where learners had to be rushed to local medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps, and some vomiting from allegedly consuming space cookies.

“The community must not allow this. They must work together and always make sure that people are brought to book,” said Mabona. The affected learners, who were attended to by emergency services on school premises, have been discharged from the hospital, with only three still receiving medical attention. As police investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue, Mabona also revealed that two suspects have been apprehended.