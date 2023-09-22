Independent Online
The Star
Friday, September 22, 2023

GDEd expresses concern over drugs sold in schools after 90 Pretoria pupils hospitalised

South Africa - Pretoria - 22 September 2023. Concerned residents and parents picketing outside Soshanguve magistrate court during a bail application for two men accused of selling 'space cookies' to school kids from Pulamadibogo Primary School. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 4h ago

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says they are concerned about the drugs sold in schools and calls for communities to take a stand and ensure that wrongdoers are brought to book.

This follows an incident at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, where learners had to be rushed to local medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps, and some vomiting from allegedly consuming space cookies.

“The community must not allow this. They must work together and always make sure that people are brought to book,” said Mabona.

The affected learners, who were attended to by emergency services on school premises, have been discharged from the hospital, with only three still receiving medical attention.

As police investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue, Mabona also revealed that two suspects have been apprehended.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane urged learners to be vigilant of what they purchase and consume and be cautious of who they purchase food from.

‘’We are relieved that the affected learners were discharged following this saddening incident. We wish the remaining learners speedy recovery,’’ said Chiloane.

‘’Indeed, this is concerning for us, and we call for patience from parents while investigations are underway and learners are recovering. We implore learners to be vigilant of what they purchase and consume, and be cautious of who they purchase food from. We wish all affected learners a speedy recovery.’’

