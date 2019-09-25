Comic Con Africa has only been around for two years in the country but the fanfair around it knows no bounds.
The last four days were a full on geek fest and comic explosion for lovers of all things animation, anime, gaming, toys and more.
From the cosplay outfits to the professional esports teams, the whole expo was a high energy experience for all. The main halls - gaming, merchandising, artist alley, cosplay central- were filled with fans who were really getting in the full on experience. The costumes and dramatic makeup effects from fans added to the fun.