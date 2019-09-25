Geek culture takes a bow at Comic Con







Comic Con Africa has only been around for two years in the country but the fanfair around it knows no bounds.

The last four days were a full on geek fest and comic explosion for lovers of all things animation, anime, gaming, toys and more. Hand made sculpted super heroes from the Marvel franchise were on display From the cosplay outfits to the professional esports teams, the whole expo was a high energy experience for all. The main halls - gaming, merchandising, artist alley, cosplay central- were filled with fans who were really getting in the full on experience. The costumes and dramatic makeup effects from fans added to the fun.

Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch were all on hand to provide gaming experiences for young and old, the Telkom VS Gaming station was packed to capacity as teams played off against each other to win the grand prize for the competition games CG:GO and Dota.

The Kids Con area hosted the much loved Nerf area and Lego City among many other favourites.

Lego City had built up figurines from Star wars, Avengers, DC Comics and added classic touches with monster trucks, Harley Davidsons and more.

Fans, young and old, from across the country came dressed to impress in their costumes.

While graffiti artists were creating murals on the walls outside the halls, inside fans of South Africa' first superhero Kwezi could buy copies of the comicbook and interact with the creators behind it.

Fans of William Shatner also had the chance to meet and greet with him and discuss character roles.

The main disappointment was the cancellation yet again of the new Captain America Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) who could not attend due to his shooting schedule. Last year Mackie was due to attend the expo.

If you were willing you could get tattoed with your favourite imaginary character, superhero, villian or little monster.

Panel discussions and masterclasses also took place in the halls as fans and upcoming talent took part in various activities available.

Comic Con is known for its celebration of geek culture of all genres and media as well as features, comic books, toys, anime, manga, films, novels, gaming and TV shows.

The four day expo took place at Gallagher Convention Centre.